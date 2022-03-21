Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex reveals genders of twins

By Tara Mahon

Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex hosted a gender reveal party on Sunday to reveal the genders of her twins.

Frankie’s brother, Joey Essex, and cousins, Chloe, Frankie and Demi Sims were some of the party attendees. They all shared the news on Instagram stories that Frankie was having a boy and a girl.

The wonderful news was announced with a spectacular pink and blue firework display, after Frankie took centre stage with a microphone in hand to thank everybody for coming to the party.

Credit: Joey Essex

Excited friends and family can be heard cheering in the videos. Fellow TOWIE star, Joey clearly cannot wait for the tots to be born as he wrote, “A proud brother about to become an uncle. Congratulations to my sister and Luke! Boy & Girl!!!”.

Credit: Joey Essex

Cousin Chloe wrote, “You will be the most beautiful mother, I couldn’t think of anyone more suited to mother twins.. So excited for you”.

The party was decorated beautifully with beige and gold bears, pampas grass and balloon displays. There was also a gorgeous flower wall. A cute canvas display stating “We can barely wait”, tied the bear theme together.

Credit: Joey Essex

Credit: Luke Love

The first time mum-to-be looked stunning in a beige jumpsuit which accentuated her growing bump. Boyfriend Luke looked smart in a white shirt and light trousers. Chloe Sims also dressed to impress, wearing a fabulous white blazer and suit trousers with a white hat to match.

Frankie, 34 and boyfriend of three years, Luke Love announced the special news that they were having twins on Valentine’s Day.

We can’t wait to see what the babies’ names will be!