Frankie Essex reveals sleeping struggles with twins

Former The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Essex has shared an insight into sleep training her twins.

Frankie welcomed Logan and Luella into the world in May of last year with her boyfriend Luke Love and has been keeping fans updated on her motherhood experience ever since online.

The former reality TV star has opened up about the struggles of sleep training her son and daughter in her OK! Column and gave some helpful advice to other parents who may be struggling to get their littles ones into a bedtime routine.

Frankie revealed, “The first night we tried sleep training the twins, Logan screamed for two hours. I couldn’t believe it. He just wasn’t giving up, but in the end he crashed out”.

“Meanwhile Luella cries for her dummy as we’re trying to wean her off using it. When she was whinging for her dummy, she woke Logan up at 4am, and that was it. They were up until 5.40 am”.

The 35-year-old went on to reveal that she and Luke have gotten more used to the sleep training and rarely have set backs apart from recently. “I put him [Logan] down for a little nap and he cried for 20 minutes. He wasn’t having it”.

“We’re basically trying to get them to self soothe because when they cry, there’s nothing wrong with them and they’ve got to learn”.

“Luella’s not very well at the minute, that’s why it’s a bit harder for her because she’s got a proper snotty nose. So Logan’s been sleeping really well, but Luella’s been up and down all night. It’s when she can’t breathe properly”.

Frankie then shared some tips for new mums, “When you’re a new mum, listening to your baby cry can be quite hard, but now the twins are eight months old I’ve become accustomed to it”.

“You have to ignore it. Now, when they’re supposed to be sleeping, I’ll get on with the washing up and stuff, when before I used to sit in the room underneath them listening to them. It works out better for me because now I can crack on with jobs”.

She added, “You have to stick to your guns!”- very helpful advice from Frankie for anyone struggling to get their babies to sleep through the night and self soothe.