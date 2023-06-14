Frankie Essex recalls finding ‘lump’ on daughter Luella’s head

Frankie Essex has confessed that she recently had a health scare with her baby daughter.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex became a mum for the first time in May of last year. Frankie and her partner Luke Love welcomed twins into the world – a son named Logan and a daughter named Luella.

Since the birth of her twins, Frankie has occasionally shared updates with her fans on how she has been coping with motherhood, as well as any developments that the twins have had.

Credit: Frankie Essex Instagram

Now, in her latest OK! column, the 35-year-old has revealed that she had a terrifying panic over baby Luella’s health.

Frankie’s worry initially arose when she discovered a ‘lump’ on her daughter’s head.

“It was where her soft spot was and it felt a bit risen. I took her to the GP to get her checked over, and I asked the GP 'do you recommend a scan?' and she said 'well not really because of the radiation' but they could ultrasound it. I was happy to pay for private but I needed a referral,” Frankie explained.

Credit: Frankie Essex Instagram

The reality star continued by detailing when Luella was finally able to be tested. “So on Monday morning, we took her to the private hospital as I'd got the referral and everything and they scanned her head with an ultrasound and everything was fine,” she recalled.

“What they said was it's where the soft spot is, her skull's fused together and it's just created a little bump and it might go, it might not, but there's 100% confirmation it's nothing to worry about,” Frankie insisted.

Credit: Frankie Essex Instagram

Although she had a positive outcome in the end, the new mum-of-two expressed that it was a terrifying experience for her to go through.

“When I came out of there and got to the car I just burst into tears, I think it was all the emotional build-up from the night before worrying, obviously, you just start thinking of the worst-case scenario,” Frankie concluded.