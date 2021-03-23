Frankie Bridge rushes her son to hospital as he’s ‘gasping for air’

Mum-of-two and former The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge rushed her seven-year-old son to hospital on Sunday evening, as he was “gasping for air”.

Sadly this wasn’t the first time Frankie was in A&E with her eldest son, as Parker suffers from croup quite regularly, which has resulted in quite a few hospital visits.

“Both boys home today. Parker had his usual croup attack last night. So we were in A&E till the early hours,” the Loose Women presenter shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday afternoon.

“Don’t know if they gave out a personality transplant… but they’re both sat happily drawing of their own accord?! And it’s sunny!!!!!!” Frankie added, staying positive.

According to the HSE website, croup is “an inflammation of the airways, it’s common in children under 3 years old,” and is “caused by a viral infection of the voice box (larynx) and windpipe (trachea).”

Some of the most common symptoms include a harsh, barking cough, loud or rasping breathing, hoarseness, fever, aches and pains or a runny nose and eyes.

“Yeah just one of those rubbish nights. We knew Parker was going to get croup… we just knew it. The boys have had runny noses, to the point where we had Parker in our bed, because we knew it was going to come — and it did!” the 32-year-old singer explained.

“So we ended up rushing him to A&E when he still couldn’t breathe after a while, and nearly ended up staying over. But because we’re croup pros, they let us bring him home.”

“Tonight will be the test though, you know because it always gets worse at night and does sometimes kick off again. But I’m hoping it doesn’t, that’s only happened with him once. It’s just really scary. For him and for us, trying to keep him calm… and keep us calm!”

Comparing Parker with her five-year-old son Carter, Frankie went on to say, “It’s just mad how you can have one kid who has a cold and just a cold, and then you have another kid… the minute he gets anything, goes straight to his chest and has asthma.”

“No one else in my family has asthma. It’s just not something you ever get used to I don’t think — seeing someone you love gasping for air. It’s just horrendous. There’s nothing you can do really to help. It’s horrible, feeling so helpless,” Frankie confessed.