The Saturday’s Frankie Bridge reveals her battle with anxiety

For many suffering with their mental health, World Mental Health Day ois just another day – because your mental health doesn't stop to reflect on itself just because the world is raising awareness for it.

However, many celebrities and influencers are taking the opportunity today to share their tales of mental illness, and former The Saturday's band member Frankie Bridge did just that.

The talented singer and mum of two took to Instagram to give her almost 1 million followers an insight into a dark time she struggled with during her time in the 00s girl group.

The band defined an era of pop music for their young fans, but Frankie revealed that some days, she faced an uphill battle with her emotions despite her roaring success.

'Most of you will probably look at this picture and just see two good friends walking along holding hands… but the truth is she was practically holding me up… we’d just done a gig that I had forced myself to be “Frankie from The Saturdays” for. I had got to the hotel that morning. Shut all the curtains. Got into bed. Under the covers and sobbed for hours alone,' she wrote.

'It felt an effort to breathe. To be alive. Let alone to get on a stage. Paint on a smile and dance and sing to happy songs!'

'This was one of the first times my anxiety and depression had become so out of control that I couldn’t hide it from the people around me anymore… none of us ever really know what others are going through and a picture doesn’t always speak a thousand words… especially these days!'

'Remember youre not alone and things aren’t always what they seem….'