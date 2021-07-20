Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger gives birth to her first baby

Huge congratulations are in order for former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger who has welcomed the birth of her first child — a beautiful baby girl — with 23-year-old boyfriend Charles Drury.

The 34-year-old reality star is now a proud mum, as her representative confirmed the exciting news to OK!. “Mother and baby are doing really well. Lauren and her partner Charlie are really looking forward to spending some quality time with their new arrival,” the rep said.

While we already know the sex of the baby as Lauren shared the exciting news back in March that she would be having a little baby girl, however, still caught up in their newborn bubble Lauren has yet to share any more details about her tiny tot.

The TOWIE star originally announced the exciting news that she was expecting at the start of this year in January. “So my secret news is out, I’m pregnant!… We are having a baby,” Lauren lovingly wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her cover story with New Magazine.

Lauren and boyfriend Charlie had quite the whirlwind romance, only making their relationship official in October 2020, before Lauren fell pregnant shortly afterwards. Opening up to the publication about their sudden family dynamic, Lauren confessed that “it all happened so quickly”.

Charlie goes on to explain, “It’s something that happened naturally and we wanted it straight away. When Lauren told me, it was mixed emotions, but something that I’d always wanted.”

This exciting news is particularly special for Lauren, who spoke publicly about her devastating miscarriage in 2013. Because of this past trauma, Lauren confessed, “I don’t think I’ll relax until the baby is here. I’m going to worry, because I worry anyway.”

Now that their little bundle of joy has finally arrived we couldn’t be happier for both of the new parents — what an exciting adventure!