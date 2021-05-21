Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson signs solo record deal

Jeson Nelson has officially gone solo after signing her very first record deal all by herself, five months after leaving the British girl group Little Mix.

Announcing the big news this afternoon on Instagram, Jesy posed in front of the logo for her new record label, Polydor Records. “So excited to announce that I’ve signed my first ever solo record deal with @polydorrecords @universalmusicgroup,” the 29-year-old singer wrote in the caption.

“This is such a pinch me moment. I cannot wait for you guys to hear what I’ve been working on,” she excitedly added. This particular record company is quite renowned for working with some of the biggest names in the business, including Lady Gaga, Gary Barlow and Selena Gomez among others.

Many of Jesy’s friends and followers rushed to the comment section, reacting to the star’s happy news.

“Wooooooo!!! Yassss babe so excited for u!!!” wrote singer-songwriter and producer Kamille.

“Literally so proud,” commented plus-size model Felicity Hayward.

Meanwhile, the Instagram account for Polydor Records simply commented a red heart emoji.

Jesy officially quit Little Mix for good last December, admitting that being a part of the group was having a negative effect on her mental health.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard,” Jesy explained in a statement at the time.

Continuing, she wrote, “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix. I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I'm ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”