Former Home and Away soap star Ben Unwin dies aged just 41

Actor Ben Unwin, who played the character of Jesse McGregor on the Australian soap Home and Away, has died aged 41.

Broadcaster Channel 7 has confirmed his death, as well as New South Wales Police. Yahoo Lifestyle reported that police attended his home last night;

“Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare. The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious,” police said.

Unwin played Jesse McGregor from 2996 until 2000, and then again from 2002 until 2005.

“The cast and crew of Home and Away are saddened to hear the passing of Ben Unwin,” the show’s Facebook pages posted today. “We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ben.”

Many former cast members have shared tributes following Unwin’s death, such as Kimberly Cooper, who played Gypsy Nash on the show.

"We had years of laughter, be it giggles on set trying to get through scenes as lovers or doubled over belly laughs at the pubs after work. I will be sad for now, but I promise to tell stories of great joy about our times together."

After Ben left Home and Away for good, Unwin studied law and later became a solicitor in Sydney.

He also dabbled in music video directing for the song Tubthumping for British band Chumbawamba.

