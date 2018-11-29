Former EastEnders star Kara Tointon welcomes a baby boy

Former Strictly star Kara Tointon has welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The new arrival is her and her fiancé Marius Jenson’s first child together, and they are over the moon to have finally met their little bundle of joy.

The EastEnders alum confirmed the news to Hello!, bubbling with excitement.

“On Thursday at 11:04am, 3.2 kilos of happiness joined our lives,” the actress raved.

And while the happy couple are doting over their little one, some of the family members have been fairly protective of the newest member.

“Kara and I couldn't be happier and our four legged companions Elfie and Winston have been guarding our new family member since.”

How sweet!

Fans were shocked when the mum confirmed the baby news, for she only announced she was expecting last month.

Speaking of both her upcoming wedding and pregnancy, she said: “It’s an incredible time. It’s the biggest life changing moment when you have this little human being coming into your life that you are yet to meet.

It has been quite the year for the pair as they enjoy life in their love bubble.

They have been together for two years and get on well due to their many shared interests like art and music.

In fact, their first date was at the Royal Academy of Arts, where Marius confessed he took Kara in an attempt to impress her.

Kara found Marius charming and immediately fell head over heels.

“For me it was always about meeting the person that you know is the one you want to share this experience with,” she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Feature image credit: Entertainment Daily