Forget the chocolate – We want these makeup Easter eggs this year

While we love a good Easter egg (and chocolate will always be bae) we've made a discovery that has us questioning the traditional chocolate egg.

We're big makeup lovers at SHEmazing HQ, so the fact that there is a makeup Easter Egg out there in the world that we don't yet own doesn't sit well with us.

From makeup masters I Heart Revolution Beauty, the Surprise eggs are exacgtly what we want this year, and we kind of want to collect them all.

There are a number of varieties of this palette, and they all come in the kitch little egg-shaped case, containing five eye shadows and two highlighter powders

Each egg ticks a particular beauty trend box, whether it's the Dragon egg, full of red and berry shadows, or the Rose Gold egg, chock-a-block with shimmer pink hues.

Many of the palettes are fashioned after stunning mythical creatures, such as mermaids and unicorns.

As if that wasn't enough, the makeup eggs are a very affordable €7.18.

One for everyone in the audience, we think.