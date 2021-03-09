Florence Pugh and Zach Braff spark rumours of a secret wedding

One of Hollywood’s most loved-up celebrity couples, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have sparked some exciting rumours, hinting that the pair have already tied the knot in a secret wedding.

While out walking their dog, Billy in Los Angeles over the weekend, the couple were photographed by paparazzi. In the snaps published by People, you can clearly see that Braff is wearing a plain band on the ring finger of his left hand. Coincidence? We think not!

Zach and Florence were first rumoured to be married this past January when a friend wished Florence Happy Birthday on Instagram, referring to the Little Women star as “FPB”, which many have speculated as meaning ‘Florence Pugh-Braff’.

From the beginning of their relationship, Florence and Zach received quite a lot of criticism over their 20 year age gap, with Florence being 25 and Zach being 45. However, it’s hard to deny that the love these two have for each other seems completely real.

Celebrating his other half on her twenty-fifth birthday three months ago, Zach shared a series of photos to social media, followed by a heartfelt birthday tribute. “Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met,” the Scrubs star lovingly wrote, adding, “I would have felt blessed to have smiled with you for one night.”

“I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born.”

Currently, Braff and Pugh are working together on a new film, A Good Person, in which Florence will star alongside Morgan Freeman while Zach has written the script and plans to direct.