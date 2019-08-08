Flooding ahoy: Rain weather warning in place for 18 counties

Get the umbrellas out and ready: Met Eireann has issues a rainfall warning for 18 counties amid cautions that up to 40mm of rain is to be expected.

Leinster and Munster have received the warning, which is in place from 7pm this evening until 7am on Friday morning.

The national forecaster said in a statement to the Independent: "Heavy Rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night.

Dry in most areas at first with bright or sunny spells and just the odd shower this afternoon. Towards evening heavy rain will develop in the south and will spread northwards over the southern half of the country by nightfall. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees. pic.twitter.com/N4rifOirjC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 8, 2019

While much of today will likely remain clear and dry, "heavy rain will develop in the south and will spread northwards over the southern half of the country by nightfall" with maximum temperatures of up to 22C.

"Heavy rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night," the national forecaster warned.

"Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period. Spot flooding is likely," a Met Eireann forecaster said.

Dry in many areas with some bright or sunny spells, with just the odd shower about. Cloud will thicken from the south this afternoon & heavy & persistent rain will develop over much of Munster by evening time. Highs of 18 to 22C. Becoming windy in the south & west this evening. pic.twitter.com/gIIE0BksKB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 8, 2019

Munster is predicted to be the worst affected, as downpours will be heavy with a risk of localised flooding in many areas.

Heavy rain will continue on Friday morning nationwide with a risk of thunder and temperatures of 13C.

The bad weather looks set to continue into the weekend, which is a shame considering the many events taking place in Dublin. Playstival in Airfield Estate and the Wine and Cheese festival in Eatyard are scheduled to go ahead.

Rain will persist in northern parts of the country throughout Saturday and Sunday.