Fleur East shares update after announcing exciting career change

Fleur East has shared her own reaction to her latest career venture!

During last night’s edition of BBC’s The One Show, the former X Factor star announced that she will be making her West End debut in just a few months time, taking on the lead role in Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.

Now, following her exciting news, Fleur has taken the opportunity to thank her fans for their support, and also reveal a further glimpse into her new role.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories to upload a video message.

“So, the news is out there. You now all know that I’ll be playing Tina Turner in the musical on the West End, from June 24 to September 13,” Fleur exclaimed.

“Honestly, I still can’t believe that it’s actually happening, but now I’ve said it out loud and it’s out there, I mean, it is. It’s happening, isn’t it? It’s happening!” she teased further.

“Thank you so much for all of your messages. Thank you for your support and your words of encouragement,” she praised, before thanking the current Tina leads, Zoe Birkett and Karis Anderson, for showering her with “so much love”.

Fleur then went on to give fans an insight into her upcoming preparations for becoming Tina.

“It all kicks off pretty soon, all the rehearsals and everything. It’s an incredible opportunity, and singing and music has always been my first love, so for me, it’s really exciting to be able to tap back into that and to just fall in love with singing again, and music again, and performing,” the Strictly star explained.

“What a woman as well to play. I mean, Tina Turner, what an incredible performer. She brought so much energy to the stage, but not only that, her story is so inspiring. So, I’m excited to get in there, man, to get in there and just start and enjoy the process,” Fleur concluded.

Many celebs have since congratulated Fleur on her role, with Oti Mabuse writing: “Let’s go west end queen”.

“Whooooooooop!! Epic news! Xxx,” added Giovanna Fletcher.