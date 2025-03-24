Fleur East marks daughter Nova’s first birthday with adorable tribute

Fleur East has been celebrating!

On Saturday (March 22), the former X Factor star marked the first birthday of her daughter, Nova.

Fleur became a parent for the first time last March when she welcomed Nova into the world, alongside her husband Marcel Robin.

Now, to mark the special milestone, Fleur has chosen to share a beautiful tribute to her little girl!

Earlier today, Fleur took to Instagram to share video clips from Nova’s first year of life. The montage includes everything from Nova crawling for the first time and her first Christmas, to her early days as a newborn.

The video then ends with a glimpse of Nova’s pink birthday cake, with the slogan: ‘ONEderful Year of Nova’.

In the caption of her post, Fleur went on to praise her firstborn daughter.

“On Saturday we celebrated one year of our baby girl Nova. I can’t believe it’s been a whole year!!!” the 37-year-old gushed.

“Nova, you have been such a blessing to me and your Dad, but also to the whole family. You have brought so much joy to all of our lives. When you smile, you light us up. Hearing your laughter brings us so much happiness and watching you grow is at the top of my list of favourite things to do,” the Strictly: It Takes Two host continued.

Fleur finished her post by adding: “This is the biggest adventure of my life so far and the most important one. Happy 1 year to our superNOVA. God bless you little girl – I love you beyond words.”

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Fleur’s fans have been sharing their own birthday wishes to Nova.

“Congrats on the first year of motherhood,” one follower replied.

“Beautiful baby girl and family,” another agreed.

“Happy 1st Birthday Nova, what a blessing she is to you and Marcel xx,” a third fan added.