Flashback: Your primary school hair clips are having a fashion moment

For the past few years, our hair has been ruled by a benevolent (yet often absent when we need him most) ruler – the bobby pin.

We've been using them to pin back annoying fringes, secure up-dos and smooth flyaways, ignoring all other hair accessories in favour of the almost invisible slides.

However, the days of minimal hair accessories are behind us, because the 90s are back in a big way when it comes to hair maintenance.

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Mar 2, 2018 at 11:56am PST

While it may bring us back to our primary school days, the humble hairclip is having a resurgence.

Spotted on celebs like Solange Knowles, Bella Hadid, Elsa Hokje and Miley Cyrus, the look has some very famous seals of approval.

Brands like D&G, Max Mara and Ashish all sent their models down the runway at recent fashion weeks with hair clips in their hair, and it's a utilitarian trend we can get behind.

A post shared by CLARABELL RIORDAN (@clarabell.x) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Seriously, how easy would it be to get your hair off your face with the ease of one or two hair clips instead of approximately 10,000 bobby pins (who will all be lost by the end of the day.

As well as being functional, you can pick up clips in a myriad of styles and colour, to see any ensemble from alternative to conservative.

We're here for any trend that saves us hassle in the morning, so we'll be clipping back our bangs for the rest of the summer.

Feature image: Instagram/ negin_mirsalehi