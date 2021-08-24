Five of our favourite sustainable athleisure brands and their collections right now

Making smart responsible clothing choices is a necessity for the modern woman – as they say, every little helps! Where we buy from matters and with so many companies making the active changes that are needed to save our planet, it's only right to support their efforts. We've picked out some of our favourite athleisure brands practising sustainability in the every day running of the company and making climate-friendly decisions with their fabrics to highlight some of our favourite pieces from their collections.

Tala

Tala describes themselves as ‘the brand you always knew you wanted but could never quite find’ and is all about providing beautiful and functional athleisure wear, without the climate impact. Their competitive prices without compromise on high-performance designs and flattering fits means that this sustainable style is up to date and good for the planet. Their goal is to make sustainable shopping ore accessible by living up to their values: Sustainability, style, competitive pricing, individuality and transparency.

Their Zahara bra in mint (RRP £32.00) combines style with functionality in its high compression material. You’ll be able to concentrate on performance, while the snug-fitting rib detail provides effortlessly flattering contours. Pair with leggings and cropped hoodie for your perfect gym outfit! Made from 92% up-cycled Polyamide, 8% Elastane, it is a four-way stretch, breathable and anti-bacterial material.

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty may not be immediately what comes to mind when we think of sustainable athletic wear, but the company has taken many steps in the right direction with their sustainable edit. They aim to remove all single use plastic from their business by 2025 and as a brand, they’re committed to reducing plastic waste in every aspect of the company, working with their suppliers and warehouse to remove single use plastic, transitioning to biodegradable or recycled plastic alternatives. Their leggings are made in partnership with SOEX, a company that give unwanted goods a new purpose and they’ve saved 10 000+ pairs of leggings from landfill since October 2019.

Their Mindful Seamless Yoga Leggings (RRP £55.00) are their softest ever leggings for gentle yoga and lounge. The super soft sustainable fabric made from modal Lenzing yarn and has a lightweight high-waisted design. The material is made of 78% modal, 14% polyamide and 8% elastane.

The Girlfriend Collective

The Girlfriend Collective’s number one goal form the get-go has been transparency, in every aspect of their process – raw materials, facilities and partners. Their slow fashion ethos means that customers get products that have had time and care put into them, resulting in high quality design and long-lasting materials. Their packaging is 100% recycled and recyclable, their compressive leggings and bras are made from 79% recycled polyester and 21% spandex, their leggings are made from 25 recycled post-consumer bottles and bras are made from 11. They use a polymerisation method to get a soft recycled yarn made from old plastic bottles to make their synthetic activewear.

We’re loving their Plum Skort, a recycled and recyclable piece. It’s made from 23 water bottles diverted from landfills, meaning that 18.17lbs of CO2 were prevented and 4.51 KWH energy were saved. The high-rise active skirt is simple and streamlined but also super functional. It's designed with their compressive fabric that's soft, sweat-wicking, has a built-in shorts with mesh pockets for your phone, keys or whatever stuff you want to keep with you.

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor voices’ products are designed through a lens of longevity and circularity to reduce their environmental impact. Their products are created with materials that can be repurposed, repaired, and recirculated and they have prioritised solutions for raw materials. This applies specifically to their fabrics and packaging as they account for nearly 70% of their environmental impact. They use fabrics like RecPoly (made from recycled Polyethylene terephthalate), merino made from ethically-sourced wool from New Zealand and Australia and MegaFleece, which is made from recycled wool.

Their thoughtfully constructed Sport Polo for movement and breathability is their take on a timeless classic. The cropped polo is made of cotton pique and is the perfect elevated athletic look!

Threads 4 Thought

Threads 4 Thought was founded in 2006 with the aim of leaving a much smaller impact on the environment than the typical athletic wear brand. Their company supports in-need communities and creating a high standard in ethical sportswear and across the fashion industry. Their sustainable fabrics include organic cotton, recycled polyester, and lenzing modal and their factories hold the highest certifications in the industry, ensuring the best working conditions, and the highest level of sustainable production processes.

These Women's Veja Venturi Sneakers are made from a combination of environmentally friendly and sustainable materials, including Hexamesh (70% organic cotton & 30% recycled plastic bottles) suede, rubber and rice wate. The tech inner lining (100% recycled plastic bottles) was developed to acquire a better resistance to friction and provide maximum comfort and flexibility thanks to its mesh structure.