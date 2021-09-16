Five Gogglebox stars leave the show following cast member deaths

Gogglebox fans everywhere will be disappointed to hear even more sad news about the show, as five cast members have decided to quit the channel 4 series.

Following the recent tragic deaths of several Gogglebox cast members, a few of their co-stars have now made the difficult decision to leave the show, as they won’t continue being featured on Gogglebox without them.

Linda McGarry, wife to the late Pete McGarry who passed away this June at the age of 71 following a short illness, is one of the stars not returning to the series. Linda and Pete first appeared during the show’s second season with their son George Gilbey.

Marina Wingrove also won’t be returning for another season of Gogglebox. Marina was best pals with 92-year-old Mary Cook who sadly passed away last month. The pair were widely loved by fans for their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.

Finally, due to the shocking passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael, who died three weeks ago at the age of 61, his wife Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis will no longer be taking part in the series.

When speaking to The Daily Star, Gogglebox’s executive producer Victoria Ray said, “We have had people from the show pass away recently. We lost Mary and Andy. And a little while ago we lost Pete.”

“Their loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy.”

However, the publication also noted that these Gogglebox stars will be able to return to the series if and when they decide to do so.