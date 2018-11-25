Fitness influencer & PT blasts Khloe K’s weight-loss shake Insta

Khloe Kardahian has come under fire today for promoting a weight-loss shake as part of her post-partum fitness plan.

The backlash comes after the new Mum shunned quick-fix diets when it comes to making healthy lifestyle choices – but then proceeded to advertised a weight-loss shake.

Fans and nutritionists alike have blasted the star for the promotion, and now one of the world's most relatable and down to earth fit-fluencers has had her say.

Lucy Mountain, the authentic fitness blogger behind The Fashion Fitness Foodie, has taken to her Instagram to have her say.

'These guys are a easy target. We should no longer be shocked when we see the Kardashian folk plugging diet products.It's like being shocked when your protein shaker that you left in your bag for 4 days smells like laborador who missed his last grooming appointment,' she wrote.

'They're irresponsible, they lack morals – we get it. However – this doesn't change the fact that they're still reaching a young, impressionable audience with this bullsh*t. In the hopes that one of the 1,141,192 people that liked this photo follow me – I thought I'd make a case for exactly why this shit is problematic af (beyond how badly this shake is mixed.)'

'1. It's categorically ruining 100,000's of women's relationships with their bodies and food.⠀ ⠀

2. It's just *not* sustainable. 'Sorry Pearl, I can't make lunch today – I'm just having my meal replacement shake' – said no 73 year old ever. Just eat food.⠀ ⠀

3. BECAUSE ACTUAL FOOD IS PRETTY GREAT. It's delicious and gives us lots of wonderful (and essential) things in terms of vitamins. Things which an expensive powdered shake doesn't.⠀ ⠀

4. Perhaps you will lose weight on it – but it's not because of the damn shake – it's because it's putting you in a calorie deficit. If fat loss is something which you need to improve your health – you don't need to *buy* anything to do this.⠀ ⠀

5. This brand particularly perpetuates the idea that 'tummy's' need to be flat. When we're a living, breathing, moving, growing bag of cells ! ! !⠀ ⠀

6. It also uses the word 'tummy' in general which makes the hairs on my forearms stand up a little.'

'And better yet – this person is wealthy person is profiting off this. If you're feeling sucked into this – I urge you to have a rethink. You're not stupid. The reason these brands have so much money as to pay a kardashian is BECAUSE it's convincing,' she continued.⠀

'But I urge you to reconsider for the sake of your health and relationship with this one body you have.'

'*Bonus point – not that we needed it – the image on the left is photoshopped. School-boy Khloe.'

Preach Lucy, preach.