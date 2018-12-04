Finally! This is what Jellybean from Riverdale looks like

It has been a long time coming.

The mysterious family members of Jughead Jones have long been appearing off-screen and only spoken about.

The time has come to met them – and we are more than ready.

If you were expecting badass leather-jacket clad Serpents with murky intentions then you won't be disappointed.

The CW has released a few snaps of the new arrivals who will make their debut in the new episode.

Gina Gershon will take on the role of Jughead's mum, Gladys who is a “businesswoman and a biker who runs a salvage yard that doubles as a Southside Serpent compound.''

Jellybean, played by newcomer Trinity Likins is a con artist in the making that’s “wise beyond her years.”

Sounds perfect.

The episode will centre on Jughead and Archie as they keep seemingly link up with Gladys and Jellybean.

WE. CAN'T. WAIT.