Filming is underway for the Call the Midwife Christmas special

It’s happening — everyone remain calm! While this year may be filled to the brim with doom and gloom, at the very least we can be grateful that the Call the Midwife Christmas special is definitely happening, with filming already underway.

This iconic BBC series will return to our screens this Christmas season, for a special 90-minute episode. The news was released today on Instagram, as they revealed that filming has re-commenced on the Christmas Special and tenth anniversary series.

Dr. Turner, played by Stephan McGann, returned to set yesterday, suitably Covid protected, to christen this season’s filming.

According to the official Call the Midwife Instagram, “Bringing all of these heroes back together to film in safety during a pandemic has been our top priority in these last months. But being able to deliver a brand new Christmas Special and Series 10 to you is the very best reward that we could wish for.”

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive added, “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.”

“It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic. We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can't wait to share Series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience."

What will the Christmas special be about? Well, it’s December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but in typical Call the Midwife fashion, nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane!

We simply can’t wait. As they so eloquently put it, the midwives are on their way… deep breaths!