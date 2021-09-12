F&F’s winter denim collection has all the trendy staples you need for this season!

Denim is a winter staple that we can’t live without! A super diverse fabric that’s perfect with our winter woollies, denim is a must-have for this season – and the best place to get it? F&F to stock up on the A/W 2021 must-haves!

At F&F you can find all of the latest styles in women’s clothing for unbelievable prices. Discover new-in prints, the freshest trend pieces and all the timeless classics you need for an instant wardrobe update – whatever the season.

With places to be and people to see, style-conscious shoppers are looking to offset the athleisure wear that dominated 2020 and step out in a more defined fit that still has comfort at its core and denim fits that bill!

This season, F&F offers a wide variety of classic fits and contemporary cuts to suit all styles. While the classic denim shapes continue to stand the test of time, there is a host of fresh new silhouettes and styles for the season ahead.

For those looking for a more structured fit, F&F has developed a push-up, contouring and sculpting edit of some of their favourite denim styles, guaranteeing added support and lift. Inspired by the seventies style, wide leg jeans make their way to centre stage, presenting the opportunity to play with proportions and style.

The Mom jean remains ever popular and with new Slim Mom, Push Up Mom (with sculpt fit) and Comfort Mom (with elasticated waist), whatever your style, F&F’s got a Mom jean for you. Other new silhouettes for the season include Cigarette, Flare, Wide leg and High rise slim.

When it comes to denim shades, F&F offer a whole host of new colours and hues, including raw denim which is deep in colour and unprocessed and a direct result of the sustainable manufacturing process.

Elsewhere in the collection, lighter and softer hues of washed-out blacks, winter greys with lilac tones and soft baby blues offer a lighter finish for the winter season.

So, what are you waiting for? Get yourself to your local F&F!