Ferne McCann shares insight into family celebrations for her birthday

Ferne McCann has been looking back on her birthday!

Yesterday (August 6), the former star of The Only Way Is Essex marked her 34th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Ferne has now taken the opportunity to share a glimpse into how she celebrated her birthday.

Earlier today, the reality star took to Instagram to post several unseen snaps of herself, fiancé Lorri Haines, and her two daughters – Sunday (6) and Finty (1) – enjoying a luxurious family holiday in France.

The adorable images showcase Sunday surprising her with flowers and a gold balloon, as well as a birthday cake.

“It was a yellow kind of day to celebrate turning 34,” Ferne teased at the beginning of her caption.

“Thankyou for all of the wonderful birthday messages. Especially to my wonderful friends and fam. I felt truly loved,” the former I’m A Celebrity star continued.

“34 looks calm with my feet firmly on the ground. A sense of knowing exactly who I am, what I want to do and who I love spending my time with. Good food, sun and cheeky Paloma. That’s my kinda day!” she teased further.

Following Ferne’s birthday update, many of her 2.9M followers have been sending her their own birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday! You look so content,” one fan commented.

“Hope you had an amazing day,” another replied.

“Beautiful pictures, beautiful family,” a third fan added.

In October of last year, Ferne chose to open up about the exhaustion that she was experiencing after welcoming Finty. The reality star welcomed her baby girl in July 2023, her first child with fiancé Lorri.

Speaking on Instagram at the time, Ferne admitted: “I am so exhausted and drained and my hormones… I feel like I could just burst into tears at the drop of like anything, and I’m just feeling exhausted.”

She added: “I just think being a mumma is like the hardest job in the whole entire world. I don’t think I’ve ever felt as tired and drained but also I’ve never felt so happy because Finty is amazing.”