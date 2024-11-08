Ferne McCann shares insight into ‘coolest party’ for daughter

Ferne McCann has shared a glimpse into her daughter’s birthday party.

The former star of The Only Way is Essex celebrated Sunday’s seventh birthday earlier this month.

While reflecting on the ‘coolest’ party she organised for her little one, Ferne admitted how ‘very grateful’ she was that the get-together was a success.

On Instagram, McCann shared a collection of photos from the special day to her 2.9M followers.

The images from the ‘patch party’ show Sunday and her friends designing their own denim jackets with patches, as well as the girls making friendship bracelets together.

Ferne captioned the cute post, “Sunday’s Patch Party. The coolest party for my 7 year old. I couldn’t of thrown it without @kandijamsquad . Bracelet making, patching on denim jackets and ALOT OF FUN! Such a wicked concept. They also done all the decor. VERY GRATEFUL”.

“Personalised extras @theaddedextras (chip and burger boxes, Sunday’s face banner and straws)”.

“Partybags @craft_crumb (I’m so over the plastic rubbish you get in Partybags. I always opt for @craft_crumb now. I got the candy cane kits perfect activity for just before Christmas. Also would be fab for an elf on the shelf idea/gift) Cake @mlbespokecakes ever so talented always hits the brief”.

When marking Sunday’s birthday online, Ferne penned a touching tribute to her eldest child alongside a collection of sweet photos of the pair together.

She wrote, “My darling girl happy 7th birthday…SEVEN! When Sunday came into my life she gave me purpose and taught me how to love. The moment she was born, life for me just made sense. I’m in complete awe of her wit, resilience and beauty”.

“I used this song when I posted on her first birthday and it makes me emotional every time”, she explained as she referenced the song Sing To Me by Jhené Aiko, which she added to the post before admitting, “To my absolute superstar…I love you”.