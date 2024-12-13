Ferne McCann reveals update on Dancing on Ice journey

Ferne McCann has shared a new insight into her Dancing on Ice journey.

It was announced in September that Ferne would be taking part in the skating competition and last month, McCann revealed her professional partner in the upcoming series will be Brendyn Hatfield.

As she shared an update on her training, the former star of The Only Way is Essex admitted there’s been ‘highs and lows’ but confessed how excited she was to see her fellow contestants perform their first routines on the ice today.

Opening up on her Instagram Stories, Ferne posted a video of herself on the way to the Dancing on Ice studios to see the television show’s rink in person for the first time.

The 34-year-old explained, “So I am just pulling into Bovingdon Studios and the Dancing on Ice journey feels – I say this all the time – it feels very real”.

“But today, I want to channel my excitement and just block out the nerves today because we’re doing our show and tell. This is the first time where we’re going to see everyone else perform their first routine”.

Credit: Ferne McCann Instagram

While walking in the backstage part of the film studios with her skating partner, Ferne stated, “Right, first time in the studio. We have had a bit of a week… it’s had highs and lows”.

“Oh my God, this is mad. Wow, it’s huge. This is insane”, she then revealed with a gasp as she saw the ice rink.

Ferne will be competing against 11 other famous faces, including Paralympic champion Sarah Storey, footballer Anton Ferdinand, TV presenter Michaela Strachan, Traitors star Mollie Pearce and soap star Chelsee Healey.

Also competing is reality star Chris Taylor, comedian Josh Jones, Coronation Street star Sam Aston, Olympian Steve Redgrave, TOWIE’s Dan Edgar and actress Charlie Brooks.

When previously sharing her excitement to be partnered with Brendyn, Ferne revealed, “The news is in! I’ve met my Dancing On Ice partner and it is……BRENDYN! @brendynhatfield”.

“While he defo has his work cut out (sorry Brendyn!) we’re super excited to hit the ice and bring the sparkle”.