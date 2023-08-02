Ferne McCann praised for candid postpartum body chat

Ferne McCann has been praised by fans for opening up about her postpartum body in her latest social media post.

The former The Only Way is Essex star and her fiancé Lorri Haines welcomed the birth of their first child together, Finty, on July 6.

Ferne is already mum to her five-year-old daughter Sunday, whom she had during a previous relationship.

Now that baby Finty is almost one month old, Ferne has been reflecting on her post-birth body and feeling comfortable in her own skin.

Sharing a snap of herself in her underwear to her 162K followers on her nutrition Instagram page, Fernutrition, the 32-year-old has had a candid chat about her body.

She penned, “Finty’s arrival has left me in awe of my body all over again. I carried the flame and birthed the fire”.

“I really wasn’t sure whether to share this picture because it’s a funny thing isn’t it? People have so much to say about other people’s choices with THEIR bodies. This is what MY BODY looks like post birth”.

Ferne continued, “I know some people will likely say I look great or I don’t need to put pressure on myself. Let me clear – I’m not. However I’m ready to feel more confident and comfortable in MY own skin & I want to inspire other women to feel the same”.

“I won’t be exercising until I’ve been given the all clear after my 6 week check but I can still lose weight and have energy and prioritise my well being”.

She went on to say, “Our Healthy Body Healthy Mind Focus starts on Monday 7th August and it’s the perfect combination of mind and body. I feel so ready to nourish my body, to be fuelled so that I can be the best for my two girls, to work on my mindset, to be kind to myself”.

The honest admission about her postpartum body has been applauded by many of the former reality TV star’s fans and famous pals.

Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong, who just had her second child, wrote, “Looking beautiful my darling the female body is powerful. I’m sure this post well defo inspo many women to join you on your journey”.

“Still stunning mate”, penned former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

A fan of Ferne’s added, “Most beautiful picture ever. The woman’s body is an unbelievable thing. You showing and letting everyone see how you are as a person and spreading the love for ourselves with everything you do in ur life is unbelievable. You are an Angel. Beautiful inside and out I see that”.