Ferne McCann opens up about ‘big decision’ to quit reality TV show

Ferne McCann has been opening up about her decision to step away from her reality TV show.

The former The Only Way is Essex star released her own ITVBe series Ferne McCann: First Time Mum in 2017, which followed her life as a single mum to her daughter Sunday.

After welcoming the birth of her daughter Finty with fiancé Lorri Haines in 2023, the show was rebranded as Ferne McCann: My Family & Me, but earlier this year, Ferne confirmed that she will no longer be filming the series with her family.

Now, in a new interview with OK!, the 34-year-old has spoken out about the ‘emotional decision’ and revealed why she really wants to quit the series.

She explained, “Every time I talk about it, I feel emotional. This was such a big decision for me but I knew it was the right one”.

“Sunday went into Year 2 and my gut, intuition and heart were saying, ‘Let’s press pause’. There were times when she’d get in from school and have the pressure of getting out of her uniform and ready for the show, which I didn’t want”.

“But it is sad. It’s like breaking up with someone – the show was one of the longest relationships of my life. It’s been a glorious chapter and I have no regrets”.

Ferne went on to admit, “As a mum, you’re always second-guessing yourself, so I have to keep saying, ‘Trust yourself’. But I can never imagine my life without cameras. I love making TV”.

While Ferne is stepping away from her own reality show, she is set to take part in the latest season of Dancing on Ice in 2025.

Confessing if she’s nervous to take to the ice, she stated, “No, I’m actually just excited. I’m really looking forward to it, but I might get more nervous when rehearsals start”.

“It’s perfect timing because if I didn’t have that, I’d be thinking, ‘What am I going to do next?’. My younger self was always hungry to do shows like Celebrity SAS and I’m A Celebrity and win them, but now I’m older, my priorities have shifted. I don’t have that desperation – I just want to have fun”.

McCann added, “Sunday is going to come and watch. It will be the first time in her life that she’ll watch me on TV. She has never watched My Family And Me – I try to protect her. Although she has watched compilations of herself throwing tantrums on the show on YouTube, she thinks those are hilarious and can’t believe it’s herself!”.