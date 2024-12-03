Ferne McCann addresses rumours that she & fiancé Lorri have split

Ferne McCann has addressed rumours that suggest she and her fiancé Lorri Haines have split up.

The former star of The Only Way is Essex has shut down reports that started earlier today which stated that she and Lorri were ‘taking some time out’ from their engagement.

Opening up online, Ferne confirmed, “we're still very much together”, while sharing an insight into her and Lorri’s relationship.

On her Instagram Stories, McCann explained, “Hey my darlings, I have got to jump on my Stories right away because I’ve just arrived at the Dancing on Ice studios and I’ve had about 10 texts from my friends and family in the last five minutes to ask if Lorri and I have split up and then I checked the press and we haven't”.

“I am just as miffed. We're still very much together, living together. We're even back in the same bed. I’ll tell you what though, what we’re not getting is sleep”.

“The only reason why we'd be arguing is because bless Finty, she's been waking up at 4am and I'm one tired mama. So if anyone’s got any tips on that, it would be very much appreciated”.

She closed off her message by adding, “But no, thank you to anyone who has messaged to see if we're ok and if we have. I really appreciate your messages but we are, we're still very much together”.

Lorri also took to his Instagram Stories to shut down the speculation as he stated, “Got some news for you. If you’ve read the news already… they’ve put out stories that me and Ferne have broken up, it’s news to me and to us. I just called her and said, ‘Have we broke up?’. She was like, ‘What are you talking about?’”.

“So, not sure where the stories came from but I’m here to tell you we are absolutely fine… Life is very, very good for us both. We are in a committed relationship and I don’t know where the story has come from”.

The insight comes after a ‘source’ spoke to The Mirror earlier today to reveal that Ferne and Lorri had gone their separate ways.

The ‘insider’ told the publication, “Ferne and Lorri have always had a tempestuous relationship but there was one big blow out over something and nothing so she has decided to take some time out”.

“Pals are saying it is permanent but who knows as these two are so up and down. Lorri has been effectively wiped from her Instagram and Ferne is now taking some time for herself and her two kids”.