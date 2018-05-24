Female pilot’s response to misogynistic passengers is CLASS

Many of us women are, unfortunately, used to snide, underhanded remarks about our abilities. And yes, even female pilots find themselves at the receiving end of sexist comments.

A pilot and Twitter user named Charlotte relayed one such unpleasant exchange on social media.

"Baffled as to why two male pax felt that these comments were necessary," the pilot tweeted.

Their remarks included such belittling statements as ‘I won't make any jokes about female drivers then’ and ‘Are you the pilot? If I’d know that I wouldn't have got on’.

Charlotte had the best response to these misogynists' ignorance, though:

Had such a lovely day flying with an crew. Baffled as to why 2 male pax felt that these comments were nescesarry. ‘I wont make any jokes about female drivers then’ ‘Are you the pilot? If I’d know that I wouldnt have got on’ Fact is, I can fly an £80m jet, you can’t. — Charlotte (@pilotcharlotte) May 20, 2018

"Fact is, I can fly an £80M jet, you can’t."

She went on to explain that this sort of occurrence is all-too-common in her field.

"Being used to this kind of humour, my reaction, of course, was to be professional, laugh and ask them if they were enjoying the flight," the pilot wrote.

"It wasn't unit later when a cabin crew member expressed her anger at the comment that it made me think. Why is this normal?"

Charlotte expressed her worry that this sort of attitude makes women wary of pursuing a career as a pilot and creates 'another barrier stopping them from going into male-dominated careers'.

She ended the thread by saying that no one should pay any heed to sexist opinions.

"I didn’t get where I am today by listening to these kinds of comments. I’m not offended, I’m not disheartened. I’m saddened by the fact that this is the attitude some still have and think it is ok to make these comments to women," the Twitter user shared.

Her original tweet has definitely resonated with the public, as it's already garnered over 95K likes. Plenty of people have responded to her story with supportive messages – and some sass.

"Well, if they don't like women pilots they're free to get off and walk," one person tweeted.

Another said, "My wife’s a pilot, every time she flies she gets a ‘well done dear’ or similar from holidaymakers. None of the troops she flew into Bastion or Kandahar felt the need to patronise her."

"Thank you for being an awesome role model! Can’t wait to show my three daughters this!" a mum gushed.

Indeed, our daughters, nieces, and every little girl need more role models like Charlotte.

Sexist comments have no place in 2018; we women can do anything.