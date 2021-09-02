Fellow Love Islanders react to Millie & Liam’s sweet reunion snaps

Our beloved Loved Island winners 24-year-old Millie Court and 22-year-old Liam Reardon are reunited at last after having to quarantine separately upon their return back to the UK.

The power couple are finally back together again, and have shared some gorgeous loved up snaps to prove it!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Liam shared some stunning reunion photos of himself and Millie enjoying a few cocktails in Array, a restaurant owned by fellow Love Island winner, Kem Cetinay.

“Great evening spent in special company. Thankyou @kemcetinay for having us, food was amazing,” Liam gushed in the caption, before lovingly adding, “It’s So good to be back out with family and most importantly, back with my girl”.

Meanwhile, Millie shared another lovely photo of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes, as she wrote, “Reunited with my favourite,” followed by a heart emoji.

Of course it wasn’t long before each of these long awaited reunion snaps was flooded with celebratory comments from friends, fans and fellow Islanders alike.

Love Island runners-up Kaz Kamwi excitedly commented, “Sexiest pair everrrrrr,” while Tyler Cruickshank exclaimed, “There they are,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Finally gets to wear an outfit that doesn’t strobe,” joked former Islander Sharon Gaffka.

Millie’s fellow bombshell Lucinda Strafford simply commented, “You two,” while third place runner-up Faye Winter sweetly wrote, “Angels.”

2017’s Love Island winner Kem Cetinay shared a photo of himself with this year’s winners to his own Instagram account, as the three posed in his eatery. “Must be something in the essex water,” he joked in the caption, adding, “The journey is only starting for you guys now, enjoy every moment”.

Since arriving back in the UK last week after having spent the summer in Majorca, Millie and Liam needed to quarantine as per the government guidelines. They chose to spend this time at home with their families, Millie in Essex and Liam returning to his roots over in Wales.