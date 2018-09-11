Feeling sluggish? Enjoy your cuppa tea and get an energy boost

We are a nation of tea drinkers.

In fact, we are mad for the stuff; a Euromonitor study found that Ireland is one of the biggest per capita consumers of tea in the world.

Ranked in at second to consume most of the sweet liquid, we were only pipped to the top spot by Turkey.

However, what if we told you, you can have your tea and reap incredible health benefits? – Sounds too good to be true, right?

Well, you're mistaken – introducing Chi Fit Tea.

Now before you go saying green tea is too bitter, these Dublin master blenders have tailored this new tea to the taste buds of the Irish.

Spending months in their kitchen, the creators of the Chi Fit Tea only unleashed this beast when they felt the recipe was perfection.

So, what are the benefits?​​​​​​

Each cup is enriched with energy-boosting, anti-inflammatory, relaxing and antioxidant properties – to name a few.

But what exactly does that mean for your body?

Well it's ideal for gym bunnies who want a boost before hitting a workout, or shift workers who need a bit of a pick-me-up during the day.

Additionally, if your schedule has you going like the clappers and you need some extra fuel – this tea was made for you.

And we can't forget those health gurus among us – this tea will help relax the body and get everything back on track.

The tea stands out from the competition as it is crafted using 10 specialised ingredients.

The Chi Fit Tea experts selected the ingredients from Yunnan, China. – And they know a thing or two about good tea, as the city is the oldest tea region in the country.

Chi Fit Tea actually use whole and loose leaf tea to pack in that minty, refreshing flavour.

And as you sip your tea, you'll get beautiful notes of rose petal, hibiscus, and lotus leaf.

If you've ever been interested in giving energy teas a try, this tea is an excellent place to start.

The attention to detail when it comes to ensuring your brew tastes great, means you really can't go wrong.