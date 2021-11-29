‘Feeling pretty rubbish’: Keira Knightley & family suffer from Covid

British actress Keira Knightley is currently quarantining at home with her husband and two young daughters who have all been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine, 36-year-old Keira reveals, “I've got COVID and I'm feeling pretty rubbish.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress then went on to share that she’s suffering the worst out of her whole family, as her musician husband, James Righton, is currently showing no symptoms.

“[He is] being very smug about it — he is convinced it's because he's one of those cold-water swimmers and I'm not,” Keira comments.

Meanwhile, Keira’s two little girls, six-year-old Edie and two-year-old Delilah are also recovering a lot quicker than their mum, thankfully.

Just recently, Knightley backed out of an Apple TV series, The Essex Serpent, due to concerns that she would be forced into lockdown in another country, away from her family.

According to the Love Actually star, this pandemic has proved to be quite enlightening, and has even made her consider giving up acting for good. "There’s a part of me that went, 'this is great, maybe I should never work again.' And another part of me that was like, 'whoa, I need to get back to work very quickly,'" Keira explained to the publication.

“But it felt lovely, because we’re a family that had, up until then, moved around the whole time,” the mum-of-two remarked.

Currently, Knightley is promoting her new comedy horror film, Silent Night, which is due to land in theatres this coming December 3. However, viewers be warned, this film cuts quite close to home as it follows an extended family who come together for Christmas dinner on the eve of an environmental apocalypse.

Check out the hilariously dark trailer below;