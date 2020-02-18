Feeling nostalic! Here are the top childhood movies on Netflix

Sometimes all you need is to kick back and watch a movie from your childhood. They take you back to simpler, happier times for a couple of hours, which is exactly what we need after a long and draining day.

Adulting can get the better of us so why not whisk yourself back to the past and tune into one of these wonderful movies on Netflix.

Check out our top picks below:

Annie

Her life isn't always easy, but this little girl sure can sing her heart out! Music makes everything better.

It Takes Two

The Olsen twins put a cute new spin on Mark Twain's classic tale The Prince and the Pauper, playing identical nine-year-olds from very different backgrounds: orphaned Amanda and wealthy Alyssa.

Matilda

Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers- which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Quirky inventor Caractacus Potts and his family travel in their magical flying car to Vulgaria, a kingdom strangely devoid of children.

Peter Rabbit

In this mix of live action and CGI, rascally Peter Rabbit faces a tough new foe in his ongoing battle for the veggies in Mr McGregor’s garden.

Shrek

On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot- a wisecracking donkey.

Hook

Peter Pan, the boy who wasn’t supposed to grow up, did just that. But vengeful Captain Hook kidnaps Peter’s kids, forcing him to return to Neverland.

Charlotte’s Web

When Wilbur the pig discovers he’s destined for the dinner table, kindly spider Charlotte hatches a plan to keep him around.

The Little Rascals

Inspired by Hal Roach’s Our Gang TV series, this delightful family film promises shenanigans from the funniest little mischief makers of all time.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby must stop a menacing scoundrel who plans to turn their town of Coolsville into the complete opposite.