‘Feeling emotional’: Amy Schumer reveals she’s in early stages of IVF

Anyone who has gone through IVF knows just how daunting, intense and overwhelming it can be. It’s a physically and emotionally draining and deeply personal journey that millions of women go through all around the world, including Amy Schumer.

The actress, who welcomed her first child Gene last year, revealed that she has started IVF because she wants her darling son to have a sibling.

The mum shared a photo of her bruised tummy to reveal that she is in the early stages of IVF. Alongside the photo, the mum wrote, “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional.”

Amy encouraged women who have been through IVF to share their story with her, “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio.”

She revealed, “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Amy’s friends sent her supportive messages after her post.

Selena Gomez wrote, “I’m praying for you and chris. I’m sorry!”

“I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful,” Tess Holliday added.

One woman praised Amy for sharing her IVF journey with the world, “From a fellow IVF survivor. Thank you for speaking out. Wouldn't wish the experience on anyone, but stay positive. This is not for the weak at heart. But there is an amazing community of women out there who get it.”

Amy is so strong for sharing her story. There’s no doubt many women will seek comfort in her honesty.