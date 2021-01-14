Feel-good films for your January slump

I don't know about anyone else, but this week I've been finding myself in a bit of a slump.

There's a lot of bad news circulating right now, the radio is full of negativity, working from home has gotten harder with more people around the house and it's so damn cold all the time!

Maybe I just have a case of the January blues, but it's rough out there at the moment.

When I'm in a bit of a rut, my go-to for relaxing is finding a film or book or show that will instantly change my mood and perspective. Some of the films gathered here are my feel-good picks for when I'm feeling low. Most are available on Netflix, and all have uplifting characters, stories and messages.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

(YouTube)

A man who has Down syndrome runs away to realise his wrestling dreams and sets out for adventure with a new friend in tow and a caregiver in pursuit.

Starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Zachary Gottsagen, this offbeat movie is a difficult one to categorise. Deeply emotional and also deeply hilarious, the message at its core of achieving dreams and believing in ourselves to overcome struggles is a message we all need to hear right now. A little dark and a little odd – classic Shia LaBeouf – but well worth a watch.

Morning Glory (2010)

(Imbd)

A whiz-kid producer finds her abilities put to the test when she’s charged with bringing a network morning sow back from ratings purgatory.

Just recently added to Netflix, this classic 2010 movie is a testament to its time. Starring Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton, this enemies to lovers romcom filled with great and cheesy lines is feel-good bottled.

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

(Imbd)

Interested in knowing how her divorcing parents met, young Maya listens as her dad, Will, recounts his romantic past with three different women.

With a cast as star studded as this one you can’t go wrong. This funny and heartwarming film sees an adorable and tenacious Abigail Williams interrogating Dad, Ryan Reynolds over his relationships with Rachel Weisz, Isla Fisher and Elizabeth Banks. This retrospective narrative sheds light on their current situation as he divorces his current wife, and we try to figure out which woman he married.

About Time (2013)

He can go back and change his love life as much as he wants. Bu it takes a lot of do-overs to get things just right.

This modern classic is a brilliantly fresh take on our obsession with time travel. Domhnall Gleeson charms in an awkward, dorky and cute role as the time traveller, muddling his way through life trying to get the most out of it. A message that life is never perfect, but it’s great anyway will leave even the most cynical viewer charmed with this quirky, whimsical and emotional comedy.

The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

(Imbd)

In this inspirational buddy comedy, a young shut-in and his caregiver take a road trip in search of landmarks but end up finding hope and friendship.

Another offbeat, road-trip, adventure style film, full of unlikely friendships, living life to the fullest and the comedic awkwardness of Paul Rudd, this film is a sure favourite.

50 First Dates (2004)

(entertainment.ie)

After falling for a pretty art teacher who has no short-term memory, a marine veterinarian has to win her over again every single day.

Starring the classic romcom duo, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, you can’t go wrong with this intriguing and emotional comedy.

Just Go With It (2011)

(Imbd)

When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he’s a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids.

Another Adam Sandler movie, this time with him playing opposite Jennifer Aniston, who reveals herself to be equally as funny in this laugh-a-minute surprise romance.

Yes Man (2008)

(Imbd)

After a bitter divorce, a loan officer falls under the sway of a self-help guru who urges him to say yes to everything that comes his way for a year.

This comedy has layers to it. Starring Jim Carrey, Zoe Deschanel and Bradley Cooper, it looks closely at happiness, the chances and opportunities we take and how we might be standing in our own way. Uplifting with a dash of Carrey’s wacky humour, this movie ticks every box for a lift.

Mamma Mia (2008)

The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father is told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

We know, you’ve probably already seen this one about twenty times. But how could you make a feel-good movie list and not include it? Just thinking of Rosie and Tanya drunkenly singing Chiquitita through the bathroom door and Harry getting way too into Voulez-vous is making us smile.

Untouchable (2011)

(cinemaparadiso.co.uk)

After he becomes a quadriplegic from a paragliding accident, an aristocrat hires a young man from the projects to be his caregiver.

This French movie is groundbreaking. Touching and though-provoking, the friendship between the two men grows into something life-saving and vital. Worth a watch just because of Omar Sy’s hilarious performance.

The Terminal (2004)

(thetelegraph.co.uk)

An Eastern European tourist unexpectedly finds himself stranded in JFK airport, and must take up temporary residence there.

A Tom Hank’s classic (We would have included Forrest Gump, but the ending is too sad). This gas take on a true story is a heartwarming account of the kindness and cruelty of strangers and the connections we make through life.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

A family determined to get their young daughter into the finals of a beauty pageant take a cross-country trip in their VW bus.

Another unconventional comedy, this ode to being true to yourself will shock and surprise and have you laughing out loud. With stellar performances from the entire cast, this road trip comedy will leave you smiling long after you’ve finished it.

Sing Street (2016)

A boy growing up in Dublin during the 1980s escapes his strained family life by starting a band to impress the mysterious girl he likes.

This, reader, I think is genuinely one of my favourite films ever. This Irish feel-good, bop along film is packed full of classic 80s and amazing original songs, along with fabulous performances from young Irish actors. Think a slightly younger version of the commitments and you’re halfway there to how good it is.

Hidden Figures (2016)

(Imbd)

An American biographical drama film, it is loosely based on the lives of the African American female mathematicians who worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the Space Race.

Inspirational! The performances, the soundtracks, Octavia Butler taking a stand against racial injustices – this film has it all. A fascinating history rarely told, this film lifts the veil on extraordinary lives to reveal the compelling stories within.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Popular, pretty Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) is in dilemma. A family rule forbids her from dating until her unpopular, rebellious, older sister does. When the boys devise a cunning plan, it sets events in motion that can make or break the sisters’ hearts.

Not your typical teenage romcom, Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger add strong performances to an clever and timeless script. Part of the array of films based loosely on a Shakespeare play, this classic romcom adds a little something extra to your feel good romcom.