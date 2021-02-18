Fate: The Winx Saga has officially been picked up for season 2

Good news Winx Club fans! Netflix have just announced that their new teen fantasy series, Fate: The Winx Saga has been renewed for a second season.

The angsty, live-action series which was loosely based on the much-loved cartoon Winx Club, is going to be returning to our screens for another action-packed season, with some of our beloved fairy characters reprising their roles.

Netflix confirms that we can expect the return of Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa, with additional casting news for season two to be confirmed at a later date.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer, joined by Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State) plus Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow as Executive Producers.

Excited about the upcoming season, Showrunner Brian says, “The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it.”

“As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…” Brian teased.

According to Netflix, season two of Fate: The Winx Saga will feature eight 60-minute episodes, with production to begin later this year, right on Irish soil here in Ireland.