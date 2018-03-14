Fashion mega-brand Versace goes fur free for ethical future

At a time where we can easily replicate animal skins and furs without harming animals, the question still lingers as to why high-end fashion brands would choose to contribute to a cruel industry like fur farming.

Luckily, it seems that the tides of change are turning, with brands like Gucci and Michael Kors recently pledging to ditch fur.

Now, haute couture house Versace is following suit.

Today, head designer Donatella Versace announced that the coveted brand is losing their misguided love of fur, and is going fur free.

Speaking in an interview, she said: 'Fur? I am out of that.

'I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion. It doesn’t feel right,' she told The Economist's 1843magazine.

Previously, Versace has included fur in many of its high-end designs.

'I think it’s the responsibility of a designer to try to break rules and cross barriers,' Donatella said, in a previous Instagram caption.

Here's to a more ethical future for the fashion brand.