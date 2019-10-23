Fanta launches Dark Orange flavour for Halloween and you gotta try it

You can’t escape the great taste this Halloween with Fanta’s new limited-edition blood orange flavour – Dark Orange.

Available during the spookiest time of the year only, the new limited-edition drink is full of flavour, but with a terrifying twist – instead of its usual vibrant orange colour, Fanta has been transformed with a striking new jet black colour to create the scariest Fanta flavour yet.

Adding a creepy twist on the bottle, renowned graphic designer, illustrator and artist Noma Bar has collaborated with the brand to design a new look which features a Fanta inspired werewolf along with other spooky characters; each of which bring to life the playful personality and flavour profile of a different Fanta variant. You can also scan a Snapcode on Fanta Packs to unlock exclusive Halloween Snapchat filters and stickers over the Halloween period.

HalloweenFM.ie, Ireland’s first ever Halloween radio station brought to you by Fanta, will creep online today to bring you the nightmare of Halloween for 10 days. The digital station promises to play wickedly good music and will be the soundtrack to all your Halloween celebrations.

The Fanta Halloween portfolio includes the original favourites Fanta Orange and Fanta Lemon, zero sugar variants Fanta Orange Zero, Fanta Exotic Zero and Fanta Pink Grapefruit Zero along with the newly launched Fanta Dark Orange; offering the ultimate fruity refreshment bursting with real fruit juice. All are available in stores now.

Share your Halloween experiences using #FantaHalloween, if you dare!