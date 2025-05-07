Fans thrilled as Stacey Solomon reveals family docuseries will return

Stacey & Joe will return!

Last night, viewers were treated to the final episode of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s fly-on-the-wall BBC docuseries.

The show, titled Stacey & Joe, shares candid insights into their marriage, their blended family and their everyday home lives. Now, the BBC has confirmed that Stacey & Joe has been recommissioned for a second series!

Last night, the broadcaster released a statement to confirm that the hit docuseries will return. Stacey & Joe premiered to an audience of 4.2 million on BBC One, with more than a third of viewers tuning in on demand.

In their statement, the BBC teased: “Filming for the second series is getting underway and will include Stacey and Joe taking a family trip, and continuing to manage their busy work lives, passion projects and celebrating milestone family moments at their home along with their children, four ducks, four ducklings and two dogs.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash went on to release their own message of gratitude, as they gushed: “The biggest thank you to every single person who watched the first series of Stacey & Joe… We’ve been so grateful for all the lovely messages and we’re so excited to bring out another series with the BBC.”

Clare Sillery, the Head of Commissioning at BBC Documentaries, added: "It’s been great to see how viewers have taken Stacey, Joe, their kids and beloved pets to their hearts and series two will continue to honestly reflect their bustling lives at Pickle Cottage."

Following the exciting update, many fans of the TV couple have since been taking to Stacey’s Instagram account to express their delight.

“Sad it’s come to the end, looking forward to a new series,” one fan commented.

“Loved it, can’t wait for series 2!” another exclaimed.

“It’s been fab! Thank you for sharing it with us,” a third fan praised.

A premiere date for the second series of Stacey & Joe has yet to be announced.