Fans thrilled as Rihanna shares insight into life as a mum-of-two

Rihanna has been delighting fans as she shares an insight into life as a mum-of-two.

The Umbrella singer welcomed her first son, RZA, into the world in May 2022, before she went on to have her second son, Riot, in August of this year with her partner A$AP Rocky.

As she settles into life with two sons, Rihanna has opened up about living in a house full of boys and has revealed how RZA adapted to being a big brother.

The 35-year-old was chatting to Entertainment Tonight when she revealed, “They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it”.

Sharing how her eldest felt about becoming a big brother, Rihanna admitted, “He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother”.

“Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying”.

The mum-of-two went on to say, “He'll wake up in the morning just saying, ‘Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby’. He loves him.".

"It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him”, she lovingly added.

Many fans of the singer headed to the comments of ET’s video to applaud Rihanna’s honesty on her motherhood experience and to praise how well she suits being a mum.

One fan wrote, “Rza and Riot are so blessed to have a mom like Rihanna, I'm sure they'll learn so much from this brilliant woman”.

“I'm so truly beyond happy for Rihanna. She absolutely rightfully so deserves this Love and Happiness”, penned a second commenter.

Another said, “Rihanna is such a wonderful mother, rza and riot are so blessed to have her as their mom”.

When previously revealing how she’s finding motherhood during an interview with Vogue, Rihanna said, “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever”.