Fans support Robert De Niro as grandson’s cause of death confirmed

Robert De Niro and his family have been supported by fans online after the cause of his grandson’s death was announced by the teenager’s mum.

Robert’s daughter, Drena De Niro from his previous marriage to Diahnne Abbott, revealed the tragic news of her son’s death at the beginning of the week.

Drena shared a heartbreaking tribute for her 19-year-old son to confirm his passing, describing him as a ‘beautiful sweet angel’.

Credit: Drena De Niro Instagram

Drena did not share any more information about her son’s death but has now revealed the cause of his passing after writing more tributes online to honour her son.

Sharing the reason behind his death, Drena told her 30.3K Instagram followers, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him”.

“For all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this sh*t , my son is gone forever”, followed by a crying emoji.

Credit: Drena De Niro Instagram

Fans have rallied around the De Niro family in the comments of the post to share their condolences.

One fan penned, “I can’t imagine anything worse in this lifetime than losing a child. I feel so deeply pained today coming across this news. You and your family are in my prayers, Drena. May the lord wrap his arms around you and may Leo’s love surround you forever!”.

“Beyond devastating. Lost for words. Sending Love & Strength to you & Family”, wrote a second fan.

Credit: Drena De Niro Instagram

A third commenter said, “Sending love and serenity to you and your family, this loss is immense. I am so sorry”.

After Leo’s death was announced, actor Robert released a short statement to say, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo”.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo”.