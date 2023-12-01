Fans support Rebecca Adlington as she pays tribute to baby loss

Rebecca Adlington has shared a heartbreaking update after recently experiencing a miscarriage.

On September 1, the retired Olympic swimmer announced that she was expecting her third child, her second with husband Andrew.

Tragically, one month later on October 22, Rebecca confirmed that the couple had lost their unborn baby girl 20 weeks into their pregnancy. At the time, she also shared that they had named their late daughter Harper.

As the couple continue to come to terms with their miscarriage, alongside their two-year-old son Albie and Rebecca’s eight-year-old daughter Summer, Rebecca has now opened up about how they have marked their baby loss.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 34-year-old shared a bittersweet video montage of her 20 week pregnancy journey, including her pregnancy test and footage of baby scans.

The video then heartbreakingly cuts to moments after Rebecca miscarried their baby girl, and also shares a glimpse of a memorial service for their lost daughter.

“This week we attended a baby service for Harper and whilst it was incredibly emotional, it was also beautifully done and it will stay with us forever,” the former swimming champion penned in her caption.

“Even though these past 6 weeks have been so painful, the support we have received has been amazing,” Rebecca continued, before going on to praise her bereavement midwife and charities that support families through baby loss.

“The kindness and love from our family and friends, and all the messages/comments we’ve received have meant more than people will ever realise or know. Thank you,” Rebecca concluded.

Many fans of the sports star have since taken to her comments section to express their sympathies.

“My thoughts are with you all as a family,” one follower replied.

“Having also been through this your doing incredible! Sending strength and love xx,” another added.

“Sending you all so much love and light,” a third fan added.