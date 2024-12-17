Fans support Max George as he issues health update ahead of surgery

Max George has shared a new health update.

Last week, the member of the hit boyband The Wanted, revealed he was hospitalised and it was discovered that he has ‘issues with his heart’ that will require surgery.

After being told he would have to spend Christmas in hospital, Max has now revealed that he needs to have an operation sooner than expected, meaning he could be home for Christmas.

On Instagram, the Glad You Came singer shared photos of himself hooked up to medical equipment to his 375K followers.

In the caption of the post, he penned, “Had a little day trip today. Full CT scan on my heart. Not something I’d choose to do again!”.

“As I mentioned yesterday, I have a 2:1 block in my heart. Unfortunately my heart rate hasn’t picked up at all in almost a week. Because of this, we don’t have too much time to wait so it looks like I’m going to be in surgery way quicker than the doctors first thought. I may even be home for Christmas!”.

“The last few nights have been really rough, but I wanted to say that I’m absolutely humbled by all your messages of support”.

He went on to add, “Both people I know and those i don’t. It’s given me a much needed boost and my family have been overwhelmed with support, which means more to me than anything. Much love Max”.

Many of Max’s fans headed to the comments to share supportive messages with him following the new health insight.

One fan wrote, “Thinking of you always, sending a lot of love and strength your way, you’ve got this”.

“Sending all the love max. And speedy recovery”, penned a second social media user.

A third fan added, “Get well soon Max. We love you and wish you healing and positive vibes”.

When first opening up about his ill-health, Max explained, “I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet”.

“It’s gonna be a difficult few weeks / months… and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn’t exactly what I had planned! But, as always, I’m surrounded with love and support from my wonderful partner Maisie, her family, my family and friends.. and I’m 100% in the best place”.