Fans support Jake Quickenden as he admits fears ahead of new baby

Jake Quickenden has been opening up about his worries ahead of the birth of his latest arrival.

Earlier this month, the former X-Factor contestant announced the wonderful news that he and his wife Sophie Church are expecting another baby together.

The couple already share a three-year-old son named Leo together. Sophie is also a mum to her son, Freddie, whom she had during a previous relationship.

As Jake prepares for his new baby’s birth, he has spoken out about being fearful that his relationship with Leo may change and admitted that he worries about not having ‘any more love to give’ because of how deep his love is for his first-born.

Quickenden shared side-by-side photos of Leo to his 1M Instagram followers from when he was a baby and of him now.

Jake captioned the candid post, “Even Leo on the left can’t believe how cute he got. Not gonna lie I’m really scared about having another baby some worries I have are”, he admitted before questioning, “What will happen to my relationship with Leo, will he be jealous of the new baby, what if they don’t get along”.

“Will the dynamic in the family Change and will I be ok with a toddler and a new born, is there enough time in the day knowing how hard have a newborn is”.

“You have a child whom you know intimately and love with a deep, almost primal love. And it’s a worry that you don’t have anymore love to give in a sort of way, like how possibly could I love someone as much as I already love Leo”.

He went on to confess, “I don’t know if I’m being silly or these are normal feelings but one thing I know is I will try be the best dad ever to all my kids. And I can’t blooming wait for little one to come along and all these worries melt away”.

Many fans of the former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here runner-up headed to the comments to share support for him amid his honest fears.

One commenter wrote, “A parents love never has to be divided. It simply multiplies”.

“Jake well done for talking out with this. I believe many mums and dads feel this and don't say…you will love him or her as much and all of them the same xx”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “Completely normal mate and then your heart just doubles xx”.

When announcing their baby news on social media, Jake and Sophie revealed, “WE HAVE NEWS…. soon to be five. We can finally let you know after a long time trying we are gonna bring another bundle of joy into the world”, before Jake added, “We are super excited. Can’t wait to live off 2 hours sleep again”.