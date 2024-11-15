Fans support Bindi Irwin as she pens moving tribute for dad Steve

Bindi Irwin has shared a touching message about her late dad, Steve Irwin.

Today, November 15, is Steve Irwin Day, which is an annual event that honours the life and legacy of the late conservationist.

Steve tragically died in September 2006, from an injury he received after he was attacked by a stingray.

Bindi has now honoured her dad by penning an emotional tribute about him on social media.

She took to Instagram to share a collection of videos of her and her dad to her 5.7M followers.

The footage shows Bindi as a young girl spending time with her dad, brother Robert and mum Terri.

In the caption of the post, Bindi wrote, “November 15, #SteveIrwinDay. Please wear some khaki today and remember the greatest Wildlife Warrior. We miss you so much, Dad. It is an honour to help carry on your legacy.

Fans headed to the comments to share supportive messages with Bindi and her family.

One fan wrote, “Well, now I am crying. Your dad was such an incredible person and loved the world over”.

“He was an amazing man. He would be so proud of you guys”, penned a second fan.

A third said, “This is beautiful Bindi. Steve was an amazing human being”.

Bindi’s mum commented on the moving message to say, “Such a special tribute to your dad, @bindisueirwin. His love for you lives on”.

Bindi’s younger brother Robert also penned a touching tribute for their dad to mark this meaningful day.

Sharing a snap of him as a toddler with Steve, Robert wrote, “November 15 is #SteveIrwinDay, and it’s so wonderful that Dad’s life and legacy is remembered and celebrated to this day”.

Australia Zoo, which is still run by Steve’s family, shared a heartfelt message about Irwin online too.

They penned, “Celebrating the life and legacy of the original Wildlife Warrior this Steve Irwin Day. Steve’s mission is to unite people from all over the world in the name of wildlife conservation. He was a beacon of hope for wildlife, humanitarian causes, and family. We love you, Steve”.

Terri also commented on this post to say, “Steve Irwin Day reminds us all to continue his mission and message of wildlife conservation”.