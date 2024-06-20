Fans support Alexandra Burke as she admits nerves for stage return

Alexandra Burke has been opening up about returning to acting on stage.

The singer and actress made her return to the musical world earlier this month in Sister Act The Musical, where she plays the role of Deloris Van Cartier.

After admitting she was ‘nervous’ to star in the hugely popular show, Alexandra has been inundated with supportive messages from fans on social media.

Burke was being interviewed for the Sister Act The Musical Instagram page and spoke about how much her ‘life has changed’ since previously starring in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour DreamCoat in 2021.

Speaking to the camera, Alexandra confessed, “I’m really nervous about being back on stage actually because the last production I done was at the Palladium for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour DreamCoat, and I played narrator and that was great and everything and it was so much fun”.

“But since then, life has changed basically. You know I’ve got two kids now and learning a show is so different”.

“Being out at that time at night when shows are on around half seven, I’m usually in bed by half nine so this is going to be a shock for me", she revealed with a giggle.

Many fans took to the comments to share supportive messages with her and praise her acting skills in the musical so far.

One fan wrote, “Saw it last night she was amazing”.

“Saw the matinee yesterday and it was wonderful”, penned another fan.

A third added, “Congrats on the great reviews today! I’ll see the show on Saturday”.

The former X-Factor winner welcomed her first child into the world in July 2022 with her partner Darren Randolph.

The couple then announced the birth of their second child in September of last year.

Alexandra doesn’t show her little ones’ faces online and is yet to confirm their names with the public.