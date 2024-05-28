Fans share worries as Ronan Keating details ‘challenge’ for wife Storm

Ronan Keating has sparked worry amongst his fanbase, after sharing an emotional tribute to his wife Storm.

The former Boyzone hitmaker has been married to TV producer Storm since 2015, and the couple share two children together – Cooper (7) and Coco (5).

However, fans have now grown concerned about Storm, as her husband has mysteriously stated that she has a “challenge ahead”.

Earlier today, Ronan took to Instagram to reveal a new tattoo that he recently got in honour of his wife.

The 47-year-old’s latest ink, which is located on his arm, showcases a goddess warrior carrying a sword.

“For you my warrior today and every day. My Stormy,” Ronan penned in his caption, confirming that he chose the tattoo in honour of Storm.

The Picture of You singer then went on to detail that Storm is currently going through a difficult time, but refrained from stating what the concern is.

“A challenge ahead but your strength blows my mind. With you every step. Love you baby,” he wrote.

Following Ronan’s tribute to his partner, many of his 548K followers have been expressing their well-wishes and worries for Storm.

“Hope Storm is ok, love the tattoo. Sending lots of love and positive prayers xxxx,” one fan commented.

“Hope all is ok, whatever it is – you got this Storm xx,” another replied.

“Sending love to Storm, whatever challenge she faces, we are all right there beside her,” a third fan added.

Ronan’s emotional tribute to Storm comes just one month after the couple celebrated their firstborn Cooper’s seventh birthday.

On April 27, Storm revealed a sweet video montage of her young son, writing: “And just like that my first little miracle turned 7. Cooper Keating you are the most gorgeous little human with the biggest heart.”

“We all love you so so much and your unwavering and sincere kindness makes us proud beyond words. A heart like yours can change the world one day, especially when combined with that clever little brain of yours… I couldn’t adore you more,” Storm added.