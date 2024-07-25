Fans share support as Tasha Ghouri opens up about writing book

Tasha Ghouri has been inundated with support as she opens up about writing her very first book.

Tahsa, who found fame on Love Island in 2022, released her novel Hits Different in June of this year and penned the book with the help of author Lizzie Huxley-Jones.

Now that the book is on the shelves, Tasha has reflected on penning the story and thanked fans that have read and reviewed her novel.

Ghouri took to Instagram to share a collection of photos to her 1.4M followers of herself and her book, as well as sweet pictures from her childhood.

In the caption of the post, she said, “Little me would be proud, just wanted to say the biggest thank you to everyone who’s supported me and @littlehux on hits different!!!”.

“Growing up there wasn’t any representation on tv, in books etc and this was key when it came to hits different”.

“Reading all of your reviews honestly has me beaming side to side, never in a million years did I think I would co-author a romance novel with a main character who’s deaf and wears a cochlear implant, people with disabilities can also find love, can be confident, can be resilient, can chase their dreams, we are also worthy".

“We accomplished the message of the book to the readers and what a beautiful journey it’s been! We did it”.

Many fans of the reality star and author flooded the comments with supportive and congratulatory messages for Tasha.

One fan wrote, “This is who all the younger people should be looking up to!! Smashing it Tasha!!”.

“Amazing!! I cannot wait to read your book! So inspiring”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter said, “one of the most perfect books I’ve ever read, you are so talented beautiful”.

One social media user asked Tasha for more information about what to expect from the story, to which the 25-year-old replied by explaining, “It’s a romance about a girl called Cassie, she wears a cochlear implant & she’s a dancer, gets a huge job in Ibiza”.

“On this journey it’s really about her finding her confidence, her self love with her disability and there’s obstacles along the way, how she navigates through them & eventually a good man walks into her life and shows her what true love is as before she had a horrible relationship”.

“There’s also educational points about gender terms, what a cochlear implant is, what it’s like etc but doesn’t feel too much it’s weaved in nicely!”, she revealed.