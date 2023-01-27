Fans react to Stacey Solomon’s surprise baby gender reveal

Stacey Solomon has finally revealed the gender of her incoming little one!

The Sort Your Life Out star surprised her fans last month when she announced that she and her husband, Joe Swash, are expecting another child. This will be the couple’s third child together, as Stacey shares two sons from previous relationships.

In her original pregnancy announcement, Stacey shocked fans further with the news that she is due to give birth at the end of January. However, she refrained from sharing the gender of her fifth child… until now!

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

Taking to Instagram last night, the 33-year-old posted two adorable snaps of herself with her youngest child and only daughter, one-year-old Rose.

“When Rose Found Out She’s Going To Have A… Sister”, Stacey gushed. “So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon.”

Stacey went on to add that her three sons are delighted that another girl will be joining the family. “The boys are so excited. And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled Our hearts,” she penned.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“I have the most incredible sisters in the world. They are my everything. I’m so excited for the boys, Rose and our newest little girl…”, Stacey concluded lovingly.

Friends and fans of the Loose Women panellist did not take long to flock to Stacey’s comments section to congratulate her on her wonderful news.

“Solomon Swash Sisters, just perfect and a beautiful bond for life”, replied one of Stacey’s best friends, cleaning guru Mrs Hinch. “love you all xxx”.

“So so so happy for you”, commented actress and chef Lisa Faulkner.

Credit: Stacey Solomon Instagram

“That’s lovely Stace! Congratulations to you all! X”, wrote TV presenter Kate Thornton.

As well as her gender reveal, Stacey also confirmed the exciting news that when her maternity leave finishes, she will be starting production on a brand new TV series!

Brickin’ It will be in collaboration with Channel 4 and Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, and will see Stacey help people who have had constructions on their dream homes ruined through no fault of their own.

We couldn’t be more excited for Stacey and her bright future!