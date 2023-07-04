Fans react to Love Island’s Dani Dyer’s adorable family photoshoot

Dani Dyer has finally shared a complete family portrait with her new baby twins!

The former Love Island winner welcomed identical twin girls – Summer and Star – in May with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

Ever since giving birth to her daughters, Dani has shared numerous photos of her new additions, including several images of her two-year-old son Santiago getting acquainted with his little sisters.

However, the 26-year-old has never shared a complete snap of the family-of-five… until now!

Credit: Kristina Mack / Dani Dyer Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening, Dani treated her 3.7M followers to a collection of photos from a recent family photoshoot.

The first image showcases the young family beaming sweetly at the camera, as Dani and Jarrod cradle one twin each and Santiago sits proudly in between.

In their matching white outfits, the photos go on to show Dani with her three children, as well as an adorable picture of Santiago with his new siblings.

“I am so lucky,” the reality star simply penned in her caption.

Credit: Kristina Mack / Dani Dyer Instagram

Many famous faces have since taken to the comments section of Dani’s post to express their delight at the lovely photoshoot.

“My ovaries are gonna explode,” teased Dani’s father, EastEnders alum Danny Dyer.

“Beautiful,” replied Dani’s former Love Island castmate Georgia Steel.

“Soooo cute. I'm also so jealous Santi posed for this with his siblings because ALF WOULD NOT,” exclaimed radio presenter Ashley James, referring to her two-year-old son Alfie.

Credit: Kristina Mack / Dani Dyer Instagram

After announcing their births a week prior, Dani confirmed on May 29 that she and Jarrod had decided to name their daughters Summer and Star.

“It's been amazing watching Santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden,” the mum-of-three gushed at the time.

“My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5,” Dani added.