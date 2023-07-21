Fans react to first look at Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story

Fans have been reacting to the first look at Kim Kardashian’s acting debut!

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Kardashians star would be joining the popular anthology series American Horror Story.

Now, after a few months of waiting, diehard fans have finally caught their first glimpse of who Kim will be playing.

Last night, FX and Hulu released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series, titled American Horror Story: Delicate.

In the eerie teaser, Kim is showcased to be wearing a long blonde wig and black dress. The 42-year-old also appears to be cradling a baby, while a spooky edition of Rock-a-bye Baby plays in the background.

The trailer also features model and actress Cara Delevingne, as well as returning cast member Emma Roberts, who has not appeared in American Horror Story for the past four years. The Wild Child actress previously featured in Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse and 1984.

Following the trailer’s release, AHS fans have been expressing their initial reactions to Kim’s acting debut.

“American Horror Story: WIGS,” one viewer joked.

“lowkey emma and kim are gonna eat,” another gushed.

“I CANT wait @kimkardashian,” a third exclaimed.

American Horror Story: Delicate is the twelfth season in the anthology series, and it is the first time that it will be using pre-existing material. The season will be partially based on the thriller novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which follows a woman who believes an ominous figure is preventing her from getting pregnant.

In April of this year, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Kim Kardashian would be joining American Horror Story. Creator Ryan Murphy also went on to reveal that Kim’s role was specifically created for her.

“Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done,” he stated.

American Horror Story: Delicate is set to launch later this year.